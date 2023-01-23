https://gettr.com/post/p23dpzkebc5
2022.12.30 The New Federal State of China has to maintain the warmest hearts to save humanity ruined by the Chinese Communist Party.
新中国联邦要保有这世间最暖的心去拯救被共产党摧毁的人心。
