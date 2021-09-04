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"Let There be Light" - Vaxxed Guy lights lightbulb using his vaxx arm!
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436 views • September 04, 2021
https://t.me/GhostEzra/7572
"Let There be Light" - Vaxxed Guy lights lightbulb using his vaxx arm!
People arent buying it:
https://t.me/GhostEzra/7572?comment=8575791
There are videos of people charging their phones stuck to their jabbed arms
fake, there is a battery hidden inside the lightbulb and a contact limit switch that makes contact when there is pressure against it in a certain position. old trick.
"Let There be Light" - Vaxxed Guy lights lightbulb using his vaxx arm!
People arent buying it:
https://t.me/GhostEzra/7572?comment=8575791
There are videos of people charging their phones stuck to their jabbed arms
fake, there is a battery hidden inside the lightbulb and a contact limit switch that makes contact when there is pressure against it in a certain position. old trick.
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