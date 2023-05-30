Create New Account
Former CIA Director Bill Colby said in 1975 The CIA owns everyone of any significance in the media
Published 17 hours ago
May 30, 2023


Wild Bill the criminal speaks. Can you imagine what it is like now? Turn off the TV. The news is full of likes, all other programming is brainwashing. They call the TV an idiot box for a reason. You don't need it.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/wv2dWCv7LKkR/

