Former CIA Director Bill Colby said in 1975 The CIA owns everyone of any significance in the media

Jim Crenshaw
May 30, 2023
Wild Bill the criminal speaks. Can you imagine what it is like now? Turn off the TV. The news is full of likes, all other programming is brainwashing. They call the TV an idiot box for a reason. You don't need it.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/wv2dWCv7LKkR/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.