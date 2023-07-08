https://gettr.com/post/p2lfwxnb14f
07/06/2023 Nicole on The Wayne Dupree Podcast: The corporate America and the US are under big pressure to remove or at least de-risk the supply chain in China and India wants to replace China as a major manufacturing site for America against this backdrop. To this end, it is smart for India to keep the CCP at a distance. However, America needs to be very strong to win more friends, or otherwise, other countries will go to the CCP.
07/06/2023 妮可做客《韦恩·杜普里播客》：美国企业和美国本身都面临巨大压力，要把在中共国的供应链转移或至少降低风险，在这一背景下，印度希望取代中共国成为美国的重要制造基地。为此，印度与中共保持距离是明智的。美国要非常强大才能赢得更多朋友，否则，其他国家就会转向中共。
