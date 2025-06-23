Putin has held direct talks with Trump, PM Netanyahu, Pres of the UAE, and the Pres of Iran

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
During talks with FM of Iran today:
Russian President Vladimir Putin has held direct talks with Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, the President of the United Arab Emirates, and the President of Iran.
Adding:
Kremlin Responds to U.S. Strikes on Iran and Ukraine Talks — Peskov Briefing Highlights
➡️On U.S. Strikes Against Iran:
- The number of parties involved in the regional conflict has increased.
- The Kremlin condemns the U.S. strikes on Iran and expresses deep regret over Washington’s actions.
- It remains to be seen what happened to Iran’s nuclear facilities and whether there is any radiation risk.
➡️On Ukraine Negotiations:
- Expert-level dialogue between Russia and involved parties continues.
- Agreements reached during the second round of Istanbul talks are being implemented.
- Clarity on the timing of a third round in Istanbul is expected this week.
- Russia remains focused on achieving the objectives set at the start of the Special Military Operation.