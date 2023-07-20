The Occult World of Commerce - Admiralty Law - UCC

Jordan Maxwell and Jason Whitney speak at Conspiracy-Con 2004 on Maritime Admiralty Law and how it has invaded the LAND you live upon. We are dealing with modern day Pirates

What you call "government" is a for profit Corporation.

You are considered "Chattel Property" held by the Corporation for a debt incurred before you were born.

Everything about what we know as "Law" is actually nothing more than banking.

Some ancient, demonic geniuses came up with a system to deceive and enslave YOU.

I highly recommend you seek more information on the subject and free yourself.

These people hold power over you through your "Consent" to participate in their fraudulent occult system. And it's time for that "consent" to get revoked folks!

Step back into Natural Law and the jurisdiction of Common Law, the Law of the LAND. Exit their slave ship!

There's lots of good information out there if you look!

Some of the basics are covered well in "The Occult Art of Law"

Then be sure to check out the "Justinian Deception" and I'd watch ALL of his videos!

Then "David Straight Live from Texas" covers a lot of this.

The point being is that whatever "government" you THINK you have, is a fraud based scam of Admiralty Law. That goes for the Courts too.

And it's time that we eject the "Law of the Sea" from our land!

And the Banking fraud along with it!

Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692

Brighteon Channel: America at War - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker

BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/

Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions - https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0

UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503

Bastyon: TexasOutlaw - https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw

Social Media

GAB: @TexasOutlaw503 - https://gab.com/TexasOutlaw503

Minds: @conservativethinking - https://www.minds.com/conservativethinking/

Xephula https://xephula.com/TexasOutlaw

Please "Like" and share the information if you found it useful.

I quit drinking beer, but you can buy me a coffee at : cash-app $TexasOutlaw503