The LORD of glory

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James lesson #140; Opening up in James chapter 2, we see the GLORY of the Lord Jesus Christ. Noting Exodus 25, we see the glory of the mercy seat on the Ark of the Covenant. The person and work of Jesus Christ is represented in every aspect of the Ark of the Covenant, along with the Tabernacle and priesthood. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!