CLIMATE CHANGE HORSESHIT

We are being conditioned to believe that because of human activity since the industrial revolution, Humanity is responsible for Climate Change. When in fact it is the result of Chemtrail spraying for decades which sheeple turn a blind eye to. This presentation will give you a clear picture of what is really going on.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.