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This is nothing but coercion
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10 views • October 10, 2021
Our government is forcing businesses to do their dirty work by coercing their employees to get the deadly jab. The “vaccine” decimates your natural immune system and makes you immunocompromised. The “vaccine” loses its protective abilities immediately after being inoculated into the body. It is no more useful after 6 to 8 months. The older you become the more immunocompromised you become. The more boosters, the more immunocompromised you become. They won’t even debate this subject. This vaccine is a failure and will eventually kill billions and here they are coercing and mandating us to get it. Disgusting.
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