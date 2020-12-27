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The fabric of this country is being torn apart. Lin Wood's Interview December 20, 2020.
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73 views • December 27, 2020
This country is DAMN TIRED of the corruption. Trump, COVID-19, corruption and election theft. Attorney Lin Wood breaks it all down in this explosive interview.
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