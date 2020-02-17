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Sandy Hook Video #10 "Wolfgang Halbig – MLMRH S3 Ep. 05"
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24 views • February 17, 2020
This video was from Marty Leed's Mathemagical Radio Hour, season 3, episode 05. In this interview Wolfgang discusses many parts of what his investigation has uncovered regarding billing receipts and etc. Marty Leeds website can be accessed here: https://martyleeds33.com/
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