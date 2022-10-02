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A graphic horrible vision of antichrist's plans for God's children. Please pray before watching or listening and follow Holy Spirit's leading in all things.
John 3:16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
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