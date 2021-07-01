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What if Elon was Silenced by Legacy Car Makers? the Price of Censorship
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75 views • July 01, 2021
Imagine if the enigmatic Elon musk was censored, by the political pressure from gas powered car makers, and not allowed to discuss the possible electrification of the car, as it was deemed "misinformation." Is that not analogous, to what's going on today with the drug makers and the vaccine? Why allow an off patent drug to potentially combat a virus, versus hundreds of millions of dollars invested in producing new or novel vaccines? Where is the money going? Who benefits from stifling the discussion? Is this what we desire going forward? Should we be supporting such #censorship?
#Freespeech comes with a price, but the net benefits of society far outweighs the negatives that are allowed to transpire from it.
#bretweinstein
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#Freespeech comes with a price, but the net benefits of society far outweighs the negatives that are allowed to transpire from it.
#bretweinstein
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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