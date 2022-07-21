Terral03.com Black Star Report for 2022 Newsletter 29: July 21, 2022

Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]

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Seismic event indicators say Earth has moved into the first Earth-change Lull Period for the 2022 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and right side of the Scorpio Constellation.

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Three of the 6-magnitude earthquake events for Week 20 provides evidence for a Week 20 bounce that we see for 2021 (4) following the alignment (Week 13) and six Weeks with only four 6’s that includes three zero (0) Week values. Thirty of the 5-mag quakes marks the third Week in the last nine with 30+ events, when that happened sixteen times in the previous nineteen Weeks.

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“It’s Never Been This Bad” – Nationwide Homicide Rate Skyrockets to 25-Year High as Murder Clearance Rate Drops to 50-Year Low

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/never-bad-nationwide-homicide-rate-skyrockets-25-year-high-murder-clearance-rate-drops-50-year-low/

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Thousands of Illegals Storm the Mexican Border and Push Through National Guard Barricades on Way to US (VIDEO)

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/bidens-border-thousands-illegals-storm-mexican-border-push-national-guard-barricades-way-us-video/

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New York City’s Democrat Mayor Eric Adams Complains About Influx of Migrants Straining Resources (VIDEO)

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/new-york-citys-democrat-mayor-eric-adams-complains-influx-migrants-straining-resources-video/

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US House Committee Moves Forward on Assault Weapons Ban with Zero Republican Votes, More Infringement on The Second Amendment

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/us-house-committee-moves-forward-assault-weapons-ban-zero-republican-votes-infringement-second-amendment/

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Read the Full Report by Subscribing to the 2022 Black Star Report Newsletter Program at https://www.terral03.com.

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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982

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Get Free Silver:

Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105

Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)

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Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:

Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU

Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44

How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3

Related:

Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y

Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt

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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656

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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.





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More info at https://www.terral03.com





Contact Terral: [email protected]