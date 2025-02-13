© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Worldwide Supplier For Niclosamide USP Grade Capsules And Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/niclosamide.html
What Is Niclosamide? - (Niclocide) - https://sunfruitdan.co/3V9rsOr
The Niclosamide Parasite Detox Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/4jeNmtH
Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html
WARNING BINDERS AND NICLOSAMIDE!
People need to be aware of many things when ingesting Niclosamide so it can work to its full potential. This will result in people getting the most effective anti-parasitic, anti-fungal, and all the other beneficial effects it can give a person.
One thing you need to be aware of when using Niclosamide is why you should not take binders on the same day as Niclosamide; if you do not know why, watch this video, "WARNING BINDERS AND NICLOSAMIDE!" to find out!
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Superfoods I Use:
Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy
Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0
Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno