Did Fani Willis Have Access to Records That Certain Members of Congress Did Not?

Representative Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) explains the multiple layers to the scandal involving Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her improper relationship with Nathan Wade, an attorney she hired to prosecute President Donald Trump. Rep. Loudermilk says it was recently discovered that Wade was previously employed or at least contracted by the Biden administration and that members of her team spent time with the original January 6 Select Committee looking over records.





