TV STAR SLICED TO PIECES BY VAX POISON INDUCED CANCER
ChestyP
ChestyP
51 followers
Follow
2
438 views • 2 months ago

"After I said in my insta story I previously had Covid you guys have been asking me questions. Make sure you check out today’s @tedditeapodcast for answers about how I dealt with it, how it affected my vertigo, why Edwin regretted not getting vaxxed (and how grateful I was to be vaxxed) and other common questions I discuss with special guest Dr. @abemalkinmd. And let us know below if you’re dealing with any post-Covid symptoms or syndromes and how you’re coping 💕"

183w

https://www.instagramDOTcom/teddimellencamp/p/CSGCyXVnbqJ/

###

"It’s #WorldCancerDay so I’d like to remind you to get your skin checks scheduled.


If this is your first time seeing this, I recently shared my full melanoma journey on @tscpodcast. Give it a listen when you have a chance.


If it’s not your first time, I hope it’s a good reminder ❤️


Who’s making their appointment today?


#melanomaawareness #curemelanoma"

1d

https://www.instagramDOTcom/teddimellencamp/p/DFqUn18SkRG/?img_index=1

skin cancersurgery recoveryhealth journeymelanoma diagnosisstage 2 melanomaimmunotherapy treatmentskin checkmelanoma removalskin cancer awarenesswide excisionbravo starskin protection
