Major Mad Bomber Publications Ecopoliticrapola 7/7/22

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The first in a new show lineup! Blow that digital horn far and wide for the Devil's grip on America has taken a crippling blow! I did mention Mark Taylor's Prophecies in the video, so if you want to know more about them you can check him out on Gab or TrueSocial. He also makes semi-regular appearances on The McFiles, but I actually discovered him through USA Watchdog.
Resources: http://sordrescue.com/
America, America
10-7-15_america_america.pdf (sordrescue.com)