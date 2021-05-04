(MIAC #301​) Hydrogen Economy: Getting Rid of All the Layers

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https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/
Tom Ross form Teznic.com and David DuByne from ADAPT 2030 discuss how the Grand Solar Minimum will break and rupture infrastructure across the planet leaving delivery systems inoperable along with the solution of (On Demand Hydrogen Production) for fuels and energy.
• Hydrogen vehicles to power your house while idling and cleaning the air
• Repair parts challenges and supply chain evaporation
• Banking of the world will happen from indigenous reserves
• Cryptocurrency in Africa
• Hydrogen backed cryptocurrency
• Wi-Tricity (Wireless Electricity)
• Farm to Fork on Demand agricultural model
• Using electric bikes for city wide deliveries in bike lanes
• You are getting in the way of the analytics by putting a billing system in place
• Earth University Costa Rica
• Rich Rebuild Channel YouTube
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