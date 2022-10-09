WPATH Gender Affirming Doctor Shows Concern For Mental Health of Minors After Transition Surgeries

Project Veritas





October 6, 2022





[MINNEAPOLIS – Oct. 6, 2022] Project Veritas released a new video today which shows medical professionals associated with the World Professional Association for Transgender Health [WPATH] discussing the regret many underage people go through after gender-affirming surgery.





Dr. Daniel Metzger was recorded during a video conference meeting where he highlighted some of these findings.





“We try to talk about it [transgenderism], but most of the kids are nowhere in any kind of brain space to talk about it really -- in a serious way. That’s always bothered me, but you know, we still want the kids to be happy,” Metzger said.





“The Pediatric Endocrinology Society meeting -- some of the Dutch researchers gave some data about young adults who have transitioned and have reproductive regret. Like, regret, and it’s there, and I don’t think any of that surprises us,” he said.





There has been a lot of controversy surrounding this topic. Earlier this week, several influential health organizations in the United States asked that social media accounts that question the highly lucrative gender-affirming surgery industry for children to be investigated.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1mw4yx-wpath-gender-affirming-doctor-shows-concern-for-mental-health-of-minors-aft.html