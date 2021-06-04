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Episode 152 - The Truth About May 2021 - The Month Frauds were Exposed
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40 views • June 04, 2021
The month of May 2021 will be remember mainly for the exposure of frauds like Dr. Fauci, BLM, and most of the story of Covid.
The month also served as a reminder of the 1970's - an economy heading towards stagflation, dramatic inflation, war in the Middle East and geopolitical jockeying with Russia.
Along the way, we'll discuss totalitarian and racist Democrat mayors, hackers, the election audit in Arizona, and the documented ignorance of those who exclusively get their news from the likes of CNN, MSNBC and the rest of the alphabet soup outlets.
The month also served as a reminder of the 1970's - an economy heading towards stagflation, dramatic inflation, war in the Middle East and geopolitical jockeying with Russia.
Along the way, we'll discuss totalitarian and racist Democrat mayors, hackers, the election audit in Arizona, and the documented ignorance of those who exclusively get their news from the likes of CNN, MSNBC and the rest of the alphabet soup outlets.
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