FINALLY! Ukraine defenders struggle to flee as Russian forces into Sudzha by pipe
209 views • 1 month ago

The defenders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are currently struggling, in groups to find a way to flee away from Sudzha where Russian forces have made a remarkable breakthrough, rushing into the rear of Ukrainian troops b a gas pipe. Videos published by Russian military correspondents have emerged online on March 11, 2025, showing how a recent Russian Special Forces operation, using a disused gas pipe, traveled about 15 kilometers inside the pipe, hiding for several days before launching a surprise attack near the town of Sudzha, Kursk Region. Interestingly, during the three-week operation by 800 soldiers, the Russian troops wore colored armbands to make it difficult for Ukrainian troops to identify them, with the first 400 wearing blue armbands, the color commonly associated with the Ukrainian army, while the next 400 wearing red armbands. Additional details of the operation include the need for special protective equipment to avoid poisoning. Trolleys were used to carry water and everything else inside the pipe. Upon receiving the signal, the troops immediately appeared, catching the Ukrainian rear by surprise, causing confusion and a reorganization of the defense lines, which forced the Ukrainian defenders to hastily withdraw from the sector.

The Russian Defense Ministry shared a video on March 11, showing a group of Ukrainian defenders who refused to surrender to the Russian Armed Forces, trying hard to escape en masse even on foot from Sudzha. While fleeing, the group, consisting of about 30 enemy soldiers, tried to hide inside a building, but the reconnaissance unit of the Sever Group of Force was watching them. The drone pilot waited for the right moment, and the attack drone launched an attack, then the building exploded with a huge explosion along with the invading troops. It seems that Russia is monitoring the entire front line, no one can hide, now a large defender group was eliminated in one strike.

Russian military sources released another video, the former commander of the 3rd SHO PMC "Wagner" and now the commander of the DRShB Vostok, spoke about the details of the pipe special operation of the "Potok", a Russian breakthrough that reached Sudzha. Thus, the defenders of Kiev are now focused only on evacuating, but it ended in disaster!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

kursksudzharussian special forces operation
