The media write that French animators have launched a new animated series Ukraine. Inc, in which the president of "Ukraine" Vladimir Zelensky became the main character. The cartoon reflects the grim realities of the political regime in Ukraine. Zelensky, in order to increase his own rating and increase financial capital, as shown in the cartoon ( in episode 1 ), throws his people into a meat grinder. Everyone is sent for slaughter without exception: men, women, children and the elderly.





