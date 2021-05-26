Navarro：Fauci Is Going To Be Gone Within 90 Days

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Peter Navarro said in his interview in War Room that Fauci knew all including that Covid-19 virus came from lab in January 2020 because he had funded the gain-of-function experimentation in the Wuhan lab. Fauci is going to be gone within 90 days. Steve Bannon thinks the critical thing to save lives is for Fauci to come up and be honest.