Why Does God Get to Decide What's Right and Wrong? | Apologetics Video Shorts
Published 21 hours ago

Sovereign. That's the word of the day here. God is sovereign. He made everything. He set up all the rules. For the full post, be sure to check out https://chanceofwonder.com/posts


Apologetics with a Chance of Wonder...because your kids have legit questions. See more answers to tough questions, books, and more at the links above!

