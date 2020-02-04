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Francis Boyle: Wuhan Coronavirus is an Offensive Biological Warfare Weapon
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18517 views • February 04, 2020
Dr. Francis Boyle discusses the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China and the Biosafety Level 4 laboratory (BSL-4) from which he believes the infectious disease escaped. He believes the virus is potentially lethal and an offensive biological warfare weapon or dual-use biowarfare weapons agent genetically modified with gain of function properties, which is why the Chinese government originally tried to cover it up and is now taking drastic measures to contain it. The Wuhan BSL-4 lab is also a specially designated World Health Organization (WHO) research lab and Dr. Boyle contends that the WHO knows full well what is occurring.
Keywords
vaccinesbiotechoutbreakvaccinationchinaebolawhopandemicvirusbioweaponsworld health organizationgeopoliticswuhancontagionbiological warfaresarscoronavirusfrancis boylebiosafety
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