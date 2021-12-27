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Catherine Austin Fitts: Planet Lockdown
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1177 views • December 27, 2021
Catherine’s Planet Lockdown interview had reached 2.7MM views on the Truth Matters channel when it was taken down by YouTube over the last 24 hours. There were approximately 12,000 comments and 68,000 likes and 1,700 dislikes.
According to the filmmaker James Henry, “Here is the key line from the YouTube email telling me it was censored”:
“YouTube doesn’t allow content that explicitly disputes the efficacy of local health authorities’ or World Health Organization (WHO) guidance on social distancing and self isolation that may lead people to act against that guidance. Learn more here.”
It has also been taken down from the Planet Lockdown channel at Youtube. We have received one report of it being taken down from Bitchute. However, there are multiple copies posted at Bitchute.
According to the filmmaker James Henry, “Here is the key line from the YouTube email telling me it was censored”:
“YouTube doesn’t allow content that explicitly disputes the efficacy of local health authorities’ or World Health Organization (WHO) guidance on social distancing and self isolation that may lead people to act against that guidance. Learn more here.”
It has also been taken down from the Planet Lockdown channel at Youtube. We have received one report of it being taken down from Bitchute. However, there are multiple copies posted at Bitchute.
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