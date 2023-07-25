JFK | What Executive Orders Did John F. Kennedy Sign? Did JFK Sign Executive Orders to Gain Total Control Over the American Population? Don’t Believe It? READ the Signed Executive Orders Signed By JFK In the Description of This Video
Executive Order 10990 - Signed By President John F. Kennedy - https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/executive-order-10990-reestablishing-the-federal-safety-council#:~:text=It%20shall%20advise%20the%20Secretary,respect%20to%20criteria%2C%20standards%2C%20and
****************************
Executive Order 10995 - Signed By President John F. Kennedy - https://irp.fas.org/offdocs/eo/eo-10995.htm#:~:text=All%20executive%20departments%20and%20agencies,the%20performance%20of%20his%20duties.
****************************
Executive Order 10997 - Signed By President John F. Kennedy - https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/executive-order-10997-assigning-emergency-preparedness-functions-the-secretary-the#:~:text=States%3A%201961%20%E2%80%90%201963-,Executive%20Order%2010997%E2%80%94Assigning%20Emergency%20Preparedness%20Functions,the%20Secretary%20of%20the%20Interior&text=By%20virtue%20of%20the%20authority,1%20of%201958%20(72%20Stat.
****************************
Executive Order 10998 - Signed By President John F. Kennedy - https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/executive-order-10998-assigning-emergency-preparedness-functions-the-secretary-agriculture
****************************
Executive Order 10999 - Signed By President John F. Kennedy - https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/executive-order-10999-assigning-emergency-preparedness-functions-the-secretary-commerce
****************************
Executive Order 11000 - Signed By President John F. Kennedy - https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/executive-order-11000-assigning-emergency-preparedness-functions-the-secretary-labor#:~:text=Executive%20Order%2011000%E2%80%94Assigning%20Emergency%20Preparedness%20Functions%20to%20the%20Secretary%20of%20Labor,-February%2016%2C%201962&text=By%20virtue%20of%20the%20authority,1%20of%201958%20(72%20Stat.
****************************
Executive Order 11001 - Signed By President John F. Kennedy - https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/executive-order-11001-assigning-emergency-preparedness-functions-the-secretary-health
****************************
Executive Order 11002 - Signed By President John F. Kennedy - https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/executive-order-11002-assigning-emergency-preparedness-functions-the-postmaster-general
****************************
Executive Order 11003 - Signed By President John F. Kennedy - https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/executive-order-11003-assigning-emergency-preparedness-functions-the-administrator-the
****************************
Executive Order 11004 - Signed By President John F. Kennedy - https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/executive-order-11004-assigning-certain-emergency-preparedness-functions-the-housing-and
****************************
Executive Order 11005 - Signed By President John F. Kennedy - https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/executive-order-11005-assigning-emergency-preparedness-functions-the-interstate-commerce
****************************
Executive Order 11051 - Signed By President John F. Kennedy - https://irp.fas.org/offdocs/eo/eo-11051.htm
****************************
Executive Order 11310 - Signed by President Lyndon B. Johnson - https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/executive-order-11310-assigning-emergency-preparedness-functions-the-attorney-general
****************************
Executive Order 11049 - Signed by President John F. Kennedy - https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/executive-order-11049-providing-for-the-carrying-out-the-public-works-acceleration-act
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.