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Ron Wyatt's 1984 Interview about Mount Sinai and Noah's Ark
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24 views • February 23, 2021
In this interview, Ron Wyatt discusses a range of topics from Noah's ark to his recent (and first trip) to the real Mount Sinai in Saudi Arabia in 1984. Fascinating stuff! (full video)
Check out our tours to these sites and climb the mountain for yourself!
https://discoveredsinai.com/trip/midi...
Subscribe NOW to our YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2JsAqko
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#RonWyatt
#Biblicalarchaeology
#DiscoveredMedia
#MountSinai
#NoahsArk
#Sodom&Gomorrah
#SplitRock
#RockofHoreb
#RedSeacrossing
#ArkoftheCovenant
This film cannot be duplicated on other YouTube channels or other media platforms without written permission from Discovered Media.
Connect with Discovered Media on the web to learn more about Ron Wyatt’s discoveries and other biblical archaeology topics:
Join our Facebook discussion group:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/disco...
Follow us on Instagram and Twitter:
https://www.instagram.com/discoveredm...
https://twitter.com/arkeologist
Learn more about Ron Wyatt’s discovery of Mount Sinai in Arabia: https://discoveredsinai.com
Go on a tour to Saudi Arabia to the Land of Midian and see the real Mount Sinai: https://discoveredsinai.com/trip/midi...
Learn more about the discovery of the buried remains of Noah’s ark: https://www.discoverednoahsark.com
Check out our tours to Noah’s ark in eastern Turkey:
https://eastturkeyexpedition.com/tour...
See the biblical history of Turkey and it’s surrounding areas on our different tours: https://eastturkeyexpedition.com
Check out our tours to these sites and climb the mountain for yourself!
https://discoveredsinai.com/trip/midi...
Subscribe NOW to our YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2JsAqko
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
#RonWyatt
#Biblicalarchaeology
#DiscoveredMedia
#MountSinai
#NoahsArk
#Sodom&Gomorrah
#SplitRock
#RockofHoreb
#RedSeacrossing
#ArkoftheCovenant
This film cannot be duplicated on other YouTube channels or other media platforms without written permission from Discovered Media.
Connect with Discovered Media on the web to learn more about Ron Wyatt’s discoveries and other biblical archaeology topics:
Join our Facebook discussion group:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/disco...
Follow us on Instagram and Twitter:
https://www.instagram.com/discoveredm...
https://twitter.com/arkeologist
Learn more about Ron Wyatt’s discovery of Mount Sinai in Arabia: https://discoveredsinai.com
Go on a tour to Saudi Arabia to the Land of Midian and see the real Mount Sinai: https://discoveredsinai.com/trip/midi...
Learn more about the discovery of the buried remains of Noah’s ark: https://www.discoverednoahsark.com
Check out our tours to Noah’s ark in eastern Turkey:
https://eastturkeyexpedition.com/tour...
See the biblical history of Turkey and it’s surrounding areas on our different tours: https://eastturkeyexpedition.com
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