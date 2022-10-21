Create New Account
What to plant in zones 1 and 2
Food Forest Abundance
Plants in zones 1 and 2 must be tough and adaptable to extreme cold temperatures.

Here are some cold hardy plants that can withstand temperatures of – 50 degrees Fahrenheit (-45 C.) in winter as well as seeds that you can start indoors to maximize your growing season before transferring them outdoors.

Do you live in zone 1 or 2? Let us know in the comments below if you do and what has or hasn’t worked for you.


