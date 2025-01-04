Alex Jones Full Show 4/1/25 Democratic KKK, NAZI, Communist Party 3 in ONE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE FUSE HAS BEEN LIT: The Escalating Violence Of The Left Is Only The Initiation Of A Chain Of Events For Massive Deep State Directed Terror Attacks Designed To Trigger Total Collapse & Civil War
Renowned Delta Force Operator / Global Security Expert Dale Comstock Issues An Emergency Warning To America & The World