WE'RE IN A RECESSION ALREADY! - Get Ready NOW! - Global Economic Collapse Is IMMINENT!

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Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the recession that is CURRENTLY taking place despite the claims by the media that there is no recession nor will there be one.

Janet Yellen, Treasury Secretary and former head of the Federal Reserve recently claimed that there is NO indication of a recession despite literally every indicator of perhaps the largest recession in US history plus a potential hyperinflationary event.

The recession in 2008 never ended. With interest rates rising, the debt markets are one of the most important things we should be looking at.

This is the path to the Great Reset and we need to prepare now!





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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