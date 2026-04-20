Syndicate (1994, Mega Drive)

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Syndicate is an action game with strategy elements originally developed by British company Bullfrog Software for the PC. It was ported to the Mega Drive/Genesis by Bullfrog Software and published by Electronic Arts. The game was released in North America, Europe and Australia. Compared to the PC version, the port was refined drastically. This version of the game also came out for Mega CD/Sega CD and SNES.
The game takes place in a dark Cyberpunk future were large crime syndicates battle for control over the world. You are a the leader of one of these syndicates on your quest to gain dominance over the whole planet.