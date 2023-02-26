Create New Account
America's Remnant | Jesus Revolution IS NOW!
Todd Coconato — The Remnant
Published a day ago

America's Remnant | Jesus Revolution IS NOW!


Guests: Daryl Lefever (Producer of "Jesus Revolution" film in theatres across America this weekend!


In the 1970s, Greg Laurie and a sea of young people descend on sunny Southern California to redefine truth through all means of liberation. Inadvertently, Laurie meets a charismatic street preacher and a pastor who opened the doors to a church to a stream of wandering youth. What unfolds is a counterculture movement that becomes the greatest spiritual awakening in American history. Listen to the full story on today's broadcast!


Also, we speak to Christiana Callison about her and her husband's experience of answering God's prompting to hold a tent revival on their property and how it impacted their town and community!


This and much more on tonight's Amwerica's Remnant!


