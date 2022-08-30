New #1 Killer?! | Forbidden News

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Were they paid off?
In this episode of Forbidden News, Alexandra Bruce discusses the White House’s influence on mainstream media regarding COVID.
See this full episode of Forbidden News at: https://bit.ly/3PZfXU4
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