© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wokeism Why this form of Marxism, and how is it similar to Fascism, Nazism, and Communism
Follow
1
Share
Report
32 views • December 31, 2021
by Mark Avis. This is an academic discussion. This is part 2 of a 2-part series.
Part 1 explains Fascism, Marxism, Nazism, Communism and shows how they are basically the same with only slight differences.
Link to Part 1: https://www.brighteon.com/e888442b-24a7-4aa9-8d5e-0b5d9a9bd999
Part 2 compares Wokeism to Marxism, Fascism, Nazism, Communism.
Written essay with charts and source links at https://www.markavis.org/2021/06/10/wokism_evil_ideology/.
Part 1 explains Fascism, Marxism, Nazism, Communism and shows how they are basically the same with only slight differences.
Link to Part 1: https://www.brighteon.com/e888442b-24a7-4aa9-8d5e-0b5d9a9bd999
Part 2 compares Wokeism to Marxism, Fascism, Nazism, Communism.
Written essay with charts and source links at https://www.markavis.org/2021/06/10/wokism_evil_ideology/.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.