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Grolsch Pilsner Drink Along with #beerandgear number 10 4.5/5
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20 views • October 14, 2021
* With Todays Update included! I screwed up and thought I had shot them separately and as we know I have 0 editing skills lol.
Today we look at a long time favorite. I fell for this brew long before I ever explored the wide world of beers. Some things in life just click and this was one of them.
Grolsch has been around for centuries is one of the best selling brews over seas.
She runs 5.0 ABV, the IBUs are best guessed 20 and the SRM is a crisp golden 6.
The initial hit is all Pils and then you get the skunk within seconds as she coats the tongue and expands up to the palate. She runs fast thru the middle coming to a crisp ,clean desert dry finish. Just an all around solid well crafted Hopped Skunked Pils.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a brew with Pima, Sancho and I
Be the Big 3 my friends
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
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https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
Today we look at a long time favorite. I fell for this brew long before I ever explored the wide world of beers. Some things in life just click and this was one of them.
Grolsch has been around for centuries is one of the best selling brews over seas.
She runs 5.0 ABV, the IBUs are best guessed 20 and the SRM is a crisp golden 6.
The initial hit is all Pils and then you get the skunk within seconds as she coats the tongue and expands up to the palate. She runs fast thru the middle coming to a crisp ,clean desert dry finish. Just an all around solid well crafted Hopped Skunked Pils.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a brew with Pima, Sancho and I
Be the Big 3 my friends
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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