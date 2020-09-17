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How'd he do? Ex-campaign advisor reacts to Trump's Town Hall
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18 views • September 17, 2020
Former Trump campaign director Corey Lewandowski reacts to President Trump's performance in an ABC News Town Hall, compares the 2020 Trump campaign strategies to those of the Biden team's, and more. - with Newsmax TV's John Bachman
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