These Surprising Factors Can Affect Your Memory
Finding Genius Podcast
Published 16 hours ago

Reduce your risk of losing your precious memories today!

In this video, Dr. Marc Milstein, an internationally recognized speaker on optimizing brain health, lowering the risk of dementia, and boosting happiness and productivity, talks about some preventive measures you can take to protect your memory against time.

According to Dr. Milstein, it is POSSIBLE to significantly improve brain health and even reverse memory loss, if caught early, by educating oneself on the following:

✔️ Factors that contribute to memory loss.

✔️ Making lifestyle changes such as diet and exercise to prevent or treat underlying conditions.

Want to find out more about Dr. Milstein and his work? Click https://drmarcmilstein.com/ now!

Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: http://apple.co/30PvU9C


