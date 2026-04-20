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Taxpayers Offered Death, Not Care: Has MAiD Gone Too Far | Amanda Achtman
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
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When Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) was legalized in Canada in 2016, Canadians were told it would be a rare and limited option for those near the end of life experiencing grievous suffering. Today, Canada has one of the most permissive assisted dying regimes in the world—and many Canadians are asking how we got here.


In this important conversation, we sit down with Amanda Achtman, Ethics Director with the charity Canadian Physicians for Life, to discuss the growing reports of Canadians being offered euthanasia unsolicited—even before proper treatment, care, or support has been explored.


This is a sobering and compassionate discussion about dignity, suffering, aging, disability, and what it means to truly choose life.


Highlights:


• *84-year-old woman offered MAID as the first words from her doctor*


• *Why Amanda says seniors often have the most to give at the end of life*


• *Roger Foley: Amanda shared how repeated euthanasia offers traumatized him*


This conversation is Part 1 of an important two-part series.


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Keywords
prolifecanadaeuthanasiamaidchooselifefaithandculturefaytenetvchristianperspectivemedicalassistanceindyinghumandignityhealthcareethicsdisabilityrightsendoflifecareamandaachtmancanadapolitics
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy