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The Psychology Behind "Get Woke Go Broke" -- WHY Hurt Yourself?
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40 views • March 13, 2022
Why so many companies and executives commit to social signaling, "get woke go broke" at the expense of their profitability, and their employees well-being, at least financially?
It's because the value of social signaling/ applause eclipses that of the next marginal dollar less you have a tremendous amount of money.
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It's because the value of social signaling/ applause eclipses that of the next marginal dollar less you have a tremendous amount of money.
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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