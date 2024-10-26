BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
10-26-24 and the winner is...
Homeless To Independence Inc.
Homeless To Independence Inc.
10 views • 6 months ago

10-26-24 Homeless To Independence Inc. picked our "2024 Fall Festival Raffles and 50/50" this afternoon starting at 3:25 pm EDT -


Big Winner!! of our 50/50 was Chuck Roberts of JG Produce - $342.50!!!




This video is provided to show how we picked, called the winners on the phone and disbursed the funds to the winner!




video link:  https://www.bitchute.com/video/DtBWvQLMYUm3/


A wonderful thank you to Tori, our ticket puller and Kristi for making these awesome baskets!


Our next event will be our "2nd Annual Santa's Snowflake Bazaar" to be held on Saturday, December 14th, 2024 from 9am to 6pm!


Quakertown Farmers Market

201 Station Rd.

in the Community Room #201, at exit #1,

Quakertown, PA 18951


For more information to donated raffle baskets or gift cards, please email: [email protected]


Santa will be pulling the winners at our next event!!


Thank you everyone for supporting Homeless To Independence Inc. and the people we serve!

