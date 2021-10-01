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The whole story of Covid, and our world affairs right now.
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32 views • October 01, 2021
This is the most important documentary ever made. It is the complete story of how we got here, and the truth behind the media, us, the world leaders, and covid 19. Download and share this video at
https://awakecanada.org/the-complete-documentary-of-what-is-happening-in-this-world
https://awakecanada.org/the-complete-documentary-of-what-is-happening-in-this-world
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