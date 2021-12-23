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We Expect the Moral High Road from Our Elected Representatives
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40 views • December 23, 2021
Public Comment before Board of Supervisors (COUNTY OF NEVADA). May 11th, 2021.
"We have a legal and a lawful right to that [medical] data, so you might want to think about taking the moral high road and making that available, becoming transparent and taking responsibility for your actions."
"We're moral, and we're lawful, and we expect that from you.
"We have a legal and a lawful right to that [medical] data, so you might want to think about taking the moral high road and making that available, becoming transparent and taking responsibility for your actions."
"We're moral, and we're lawful, and we expect that from you.
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