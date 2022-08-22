Japan Mulls Deployment of 1000 Missiles To Counter China’s Growing Threat to Taiwan

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https://gnews.org/post/p1bpgcd9c
08/21/2022 According to a Japanese local media report, as China increases its military pressure on Taiwan, Japan is considering the deployment of 1000 long-range cruise missiles to boost its counter-attack capability against China