Reaper's Curse Continues: Houthis Leave U.S. Red Faced, Claim 14th MQ-9 Reaper Drone Downing in Ongoing Assault

Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed that they shot down another American-made MQ-9 Reaper drone on Jan 1, 2025. The downing of an American MQ-9 Reaper UAV by the Houthis is a significant blow to U.S. military prestige, especially considering the UAV's high value—around $32 million each. This marks the 14th such loss over Yemen, raising concerns over the effectiveness of U.S. surveillance and defense systems in a region where these UAVs are regularly deployed for intelligence and reconnaissance missions. However, the Houthis have repeatedly downed General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper drones in the years since they seized Yemen's capital, Sanaa, in 2014.

