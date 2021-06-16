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Your World Is Changing:
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31 views • June 16, 2021
⁣“Within this present now, you are experiencing what I have termed to be a shift in consciousness. You are moving out of your religious era and moving into a new reality which you are creating. You do not need to be creating floods, famines, earthquakes, holocausts to be gaining your attention and initiating movement into what you view to be a new era. You may easily move into your new awareness without all of your fireworks! ⁣This shift is global. You have agreed within essence to be creating a new type of reality within your particular dimension, which is this, and in this physical manifestation you have exhausted your wonderment with your experiences that you have created previously, and now move into a new area of experience.

This particular wave you have created within a huge swell which is affecting not only of you individually, but greatly en masse — within your societies, within your governments, within your countries, within your world — but these you may view quite easily. You may look to turmoil within many areas of expression objectively outside of you, so to speak ... although there is no outside of you! (Grinning)

In this, you may look to other individuals experiencing conflict. You may look to societies, you may look to communities, you may look to business, you may look to all elements and view upset. This may be in what you term in your belief systems positive or negative — either. It holds an intensity, and it is obviously viewable all about you. ELIAS:
https://www.davidandelias.org/our-world-is-about-to-change
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newsevildeep stateshowreligionconspiraciesupdatechannelgovernments
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