The Reality of Your Existence

It is accepted that the earth resides in the spiral arm of the Milky Way galaxy; in a solar system with the sun in its central point, and earth is an inner planet of this system.

Looking into the night sky’s multitude of stars defies imagination, and everyone is unaware that the the earth is a speck of dust in space.

The writer Dr. Seuss demonstrates mankind’s place in his story; “Horton Hears A Who” and this story represents earth’s place in the universe.

Earth is home to the Who’s that live on a speck of dust, surrounded by a drop of water that represents the most important place in the universe where judgement will occur.

For it is written that the earth is His footstool, which should translate into acknowledgment on the size of His foot, and His dimensions described by the ancients.

It should be striking that upon this speck of dust, there are many that hold to its creation by a deity referred to as God, and its foretold destruction, while ignoring the ancient evidence and warnings of the past.

The knowledge of the reality of your existence should be a reminder that earth is in a precarious place, surrounded by giant suns that are larger than the solar system.

The previous cataclysm’s recorded in its formation, and the evidence can be seen in the dark side of the moon’s impact craters that were formed when it received a meteoroid storm that shielded earth.

The research is composed of protocols developed from theorems based upon Biblical references -evaluated by hard sciences.

This is the result of the inability of organized religion to communicate important and relevant information that everyone can use and provides a peace of mind in any eventuality, for yourself, family and friends in these unprecedented times.

It is this inability that promotes the error of forsaken that continues in the present, and the warnings are provable that a fate in the Lake of Fire is its result.

The error in its message is attributable to the application of modern language with its 666,000 words and by using it to understand a communication that crossed space and time, written in a language that consisted of 1000 words.

The failure to inform the faithful and believers that they are to achieve victory over death during their life; represents a grave error since “if death claims your spirit/soul, you will suffer its fate and its destiny.

Everyone is invited to produce their own personal evaluation, pastors, Christians, faithful, believers, non-believers, atheists, and the many that don’t care to produce their own evidence from their photographs and considers its relevancy to their life.

The Armor of God

The Test for Those Who Can See the Sun

Fulfill Your Purpose, because Who You Are is important to your life and in death.

