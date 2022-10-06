War Salvage EP55

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In this episode thenewprisonernumbersix and John Henry along with TNP Contributors Gary McBride and Chris Graves talk about: Nord Stream 2 Sabotage, Hero Fired For Being Unvaccinated, mRNA In Breast Milk, Seth Rich's Laptop, and much more. Gary provides a J6 Update and Chris does a Breakdown on Saddam & Sons.Donate to Gary: https://www.givesendgo.com/M5NEWS
Donate to Chris: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/SirhcSevarg
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