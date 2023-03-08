X22 REPORT Ep. 3014b - Fake News, Corrupt Politicians, [DS] All Panicking, Treason Exposed At The Highest Level

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3014b - Mar 7, 2023
Fake News, Corrupt Politicians, [DS] All Panicking, Treason Exposed At The Highest Level
The [DS] is now in a full panic, they cannot control the the flow information and the people of this country are learning what really happened during J6. This will lead to the election on Nov 3 where the real insurrection took place. The people are now witnessing Treason at the highest level. The [DS] is doomed there is no escaping this, retribution is coming.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
